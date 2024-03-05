GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Baywatch’ to get a reboot; Lara Olsen onboard as showrunner

The reboot version, just like the original, will follow a group of Los Angeles county lifeguards as they deal with various emergencies

March 05, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Baywatch’

Poster of ‘Baywatch’ | Photo Credit: NBC

The hit drama Baywatch is getting a reboot. The original series became a cult classic and with 11 seasons in the late 80s and 90s, it was also one of the most watched shows in the world. 

The reboot version, just like the original, will follow a group of Los Angeles county lifeguards as they deal with various emergencies.

According to The Guardian, the official description reads, “Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find.”

The new series will retain the same team of producers from the original while Lara Olsen has been roped in as the showrunner. Baywatch, which starred actors like David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, ran from 1989 to 1999 with Baywatch: Hawaii continuing the story to 2001. 

The franchise also had a spin-off titled Baywatch Nights and a reunion movie Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding in 2003. A big-screen remake starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron was also made in 2017 and opened to negative reviews. More details on the new series is expected soon. 

