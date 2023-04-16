HamberMenu
Reboot of classic beach drama series ‘Baywatch’ in development

The original ‘Baywatch’ came out in 1989 and ran 13 seasons for over 11 years

April 16, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Baywatch’

Poster of ‘Baywatch’ | Photo Credit: NBC

Television production company Fremantle is developing a reboot of the classic beach drama series Baywatch. According to Deadline, there are currently no creatives attached to the remake.

The original Baywatch came out in 1989. It ran for 11 years and 13 seasons. Created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann, the series followed a group of lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of LA County.

The show was cancelled after its first season run on NBC but was revived after the producers bought the rights and produced a syndicated version.

Notably, Baywatch made David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson global stars. It also featured David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth and Nicole Eggert among others.

ALSO READ: ‘Pamela, A Love Story’ documentary review: Pamela Anderson’s affable account of her life

Fermantle had first shared its plan to reboot Baywatch TV series back in 2018.

Related Topics

television / World cinema / English cinema

