GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ animated series sets August premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Produced by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, the series builds upon the legacy of its predecessor, ‘Batman: The Animated Series’

Published - May 10, 2024 04:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ animated series

A still from ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ animated series

The upcoming animated series Batman: Caped Crusader is slated for release on Prime Video starting August 1st. Produced by industry heavyweights J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm, the series offers a reimagination of the classic Batman mythology.

‘The Batman’ movie review: Robert Pattinson revels in grim and gritty reboot

Set in the gritty backdrop of Gotham City, the narrative follows billionaire Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the vigilante Batman, driven by a desire to combat the city’s rampant corruption and crime and draws on familiar characters from the Batman universe, including Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn, Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Clayface.

With a two-season order from Prime Video, Batman: Caped Crusader is produced in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho and builds upon the legacy of its predecessor, Batman: The Animated Series, which earned acclaim during its original run.

‘Superman’: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet’s first look as the new Man of Steel

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.