‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ animated series sets August premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The upcoming animated series Batman: Caped Crusader is slated for release on Prime Video starting August 1st. Produced by industry heavyweights J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm, the series offers a reimagination of the classic Batman mythology.

Set in the gritty backdrop of Gotham City, the narrative follows billionaire Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the vigilante Batman, driven by a desire to combat the city’s rampant corruption and crime and draws on familiar characters from the Batman universe, including Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn, Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Clayface.

With a two-season order from Prime Video, Batman: Caped Crusader is produced in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho and builds upon the legacy of its predecessor, Batman: The Animated Series, which earned acclaim during its original run.