BAFTA confirms Matthew Perry to be honoured at TV awards after academy faces backlash

The actor was recently included in the In Memoriam segment during the 2023 Emmy Awards last month

February 19, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

ANI
Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Late Hollywood actor Matthew Perry's fans expressed their disappointment after the Friends actor was not included in the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards In Memoriam segment. Due to this BAFTA faced backlash on social media.

After Perry, who died last October at age 54, did not appear during the tribute — set to a special arrangement of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ performed by Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham — social media users were quick to criticize the decision, as per PEOPLE.

However, BAFTA has now responded to the social media backlash. Responding to Perry’s absence from the tribute, a spokesperson for BAFTA tells PEOPLE, “I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards.”

On X, BAFTA echoed this statement, writing, “Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony,” and shared the link to the academy’s online tribute to the actor.

Perry died Saturday, Oct. 28 at his Los Angeles home. His cause of death was later determined to be due to acute effects of ketamine, with other contributing factors. The actor was recently included in the In Memoriam segment during the 2023 Emmy Awards last month. Perry’s image was shown as Charlie Puth performed his 2015 hit, ‘See You Again’, transitioned into the Friends theme song, ‘I’ll Be There for You.’

