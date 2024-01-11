‘Back To Black’ trailer: Marisa Abela transforms into Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson’s film

January 11, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

The trailer of Back To Black, the upcoming biographical drama on the life of late British singer Amy Winehouse, was released by the makers today. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring Marisa Abela, the film is set to release in the UK on April 12 and in the US on May 10.

“I don’t write songs to be famous; I write songs because I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t. I want people to hear my voice and just forget their troubles. I want to be remembered for just being me,” says Winehouse as we see glimpses of her rise to fame, leading up to the release of the titular landmark album.

“Told from Amy’s perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time,” read the plot description.

The film also stars Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, Lesley Manville, and Juliet Cowan.

Winehouse’s tumultuous life was previously the subject of the acclaimed documentary Amy. The film won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for the year 2015.