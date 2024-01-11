GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Back To Black’ trailer: Marisa Abela transforms into Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson’s film

Also starring Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville, the film is set to release in the UK on April 12 and in the US on May 10

January 11, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in ‘Back To Black’

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in ‘Back To Black’ | Photo Credit: StudioCanal

The trailer of Back To Black, the upcoming biographical drama on the life of late British singer Amy Winehouse, was released by the makers today. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring Marisa Abela, the film is set to release in the UK on April 12 and in the US on May 10.

ALSO READ
Selena Gomez set to play Linda Ronstadt in biopic

“I don’t write songs to be famous; I write songs because I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t. I want people to hear my voice and just forget their troubles. I want to be remembered for just being me,” says Winehouse as we see glimpses of her rise to fame, leading up to the release of the titular landmark album.

“Told from Amy’s perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time,” read the plot description.

ALSO READ
Darren Aronofsky to direct Elon Musk biopic

The film also stars Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan, Lesley Manville, and Juliet Cowan.

Winehouse’s tumultuous life was previously the subject of the acclaimed documentary Amy. The film won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for the year 2015.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.