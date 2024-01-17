GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bachelor Party’ trailer: Diganth and Yogi starrer promises a fun ride

The Kannada film, directed by debutant Abhijit Mahesh and produced by Rakshit Shetty, will hit the screens on January 26.

January 17, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Diganth and Yogi in ‘Bachelor Party’.

Diganth and Yogi in ‘Bachelor Party’. | Photo Credit: Paramvah Studios/YouTube

Trailer for Bachelor Party, produced by Rakshit Shetty and directed by Abhijit Mahesh, is out. The Kannada film, starring Diganth, Yogi, Achyuth Kumar and Siri Ravikumar, will hit the screens on January 26.

The film promises a fun ride based on the misadventures of the characters played by Diganth, Yogi and Achyuth. The film’s story unfolds in Bangkok. Bachelor Party The film has drawn comparisons with Hollywood’s 2009 blockbuster Hangover.

Abhijit Mahesh, who was one of the writers for Rakshit’s big projects such as Kirik Party, and Avanne Srimannarayana, is turning director with this movie. Arvind Kashyap is the cinematographer while Arjun Ram is the music composer. Abhishek M is the editor.

Rakshit’s Paramvah Studios has Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali and Mithya lined up for release. Meanwhile, Diganth is part of upcoming projects such as Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, and Powder.

