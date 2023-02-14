HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ to release on July 7

‘Dream Girl 2’ is the follow-up to the 2019 comedy-drama also starring Khurrana, who played a man whose female voice impersonation as Pooja begets the attention of others

February 14, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana poses for pictures during the promotion of his upcoming film ‘An Action Hero’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_23_2022_000034A)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana poses for pictures during the promotion of his upcoming film ‘An Action Hero’, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_23_2022_000034A) | Photo Credit: PTI

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to arrive in cinema halls in July this year.

The upcoming film is the follow-up to the 2019 comedy-drama also starring Khurrana, who played a man whose female voice impersonation as Pooja begets the attention of others. The actor shared the new release date of the film in a clip posted on Twitter.

"BREAKING NEWS: @Pooja_DreamGirl is back! #7KoSaathMein dekhenge! #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023," Khurrana tweeted.

The movie was earlier scheduled to arrive on June 29.

The clip sees Pooja talking on phone to “Pathaan”. A voice similar to that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is heard wishing Pooja “Happy Valentine’s Day”. He then tells Pooja that soon “Jawan” will also release and asks her when will she arrive in theatres.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had helmed the first part, has also directed Dream Girl 2.

ALSO READ
‘Dream Girl’ review: Witty dialogues, hollow comedy

Actors Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee round out the cast.

Dream Girl 2 traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (Khurrana), who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari (Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously. In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life, according to the official synopsis.

The film is backed by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is scheduled to be released on June 2.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.