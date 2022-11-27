  1. EPaper
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on ‘boycott culture’ in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero is set to hit screens on December 2

November 27, 2022 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

ANI
Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from ‘An Action Hero’

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from ‘An Action Hero’ | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

Ahead of the release of his upcoming action-thriller An Action Hero, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up on the boycott culture that is prevalent in Bollywood.

In An Action Hero, Ayushmann plays a film actor, and on the film’s relatability with the ‘boycott culture’, Ayushmann told ANI, “The plot of the film is based on this era and whatever we have seen in the last few years. Whatever has happened in the recent past or is happening now has also been portrayed well in the film. You will surely get a glimpse of it in the film. Be it a targeted online campaign against a star or how vulnerable a superstar could be, you will find it all in this film. The film, in a nutshell, portrays how a society reacts to a star these days.”

The film’s director Anirudh Iyer told, “There are always two ways of looking at this -- repercussion and punishment. I feel that nobody deserves to be punished this way. It is wrong. There is a slight difference between these two viewpoints and I strongly believe that one should understand this difference.”

Written by Neeraj Madhav, An Action Hero also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Notably, the film also has Malaika Akora in a special appearance in a song sequence.

Produced by Anand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

Notably, this is Ayushmann’s third release this year after  Anek and  Doctor G. He also has  Dream Girl 2 coming up. The action-comedy is set to hit screens on June 23, 2023.

