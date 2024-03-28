Austin Butler set to star in Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of ‘Caught Stealing’

March 28, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

Following his recent successes with Masters of the Airand Dune: Part Two, Austin Butler continues to make waves in Hollywood, all set to headline Sony Pictures’ adaptation of Caught Stealing, a crime-thriller directed by Academy Award-nominee Darren Aronofsky, according to reports from Deadline.

The film, based on Charlie Huston’s gripping novel, will see Butler portray Hank Thompson, a former baseball player thrust into the dangerous criminal underworld of 1990s New York City.

Aronofsky, known for work on Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers.”

Butler’s star has been on the rise since his Oscar-nominated performance in Elvis, and his recent roles in Apple TV’s Masters of Air and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two have further cemented his place in Hollywood. The partnership between Butler and Sony Pictures strengthens with this project, following their successful collaboration on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and the upcoming City On Fire.