‘Article 370’ teaser: Yami Gautam stars as an Intelligence Officer fighting terrorism in Kashmir

 Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the political drama is set to release in theatres on February 23

January 21, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yami Gautam in a still from ‘Article 370’

Yami Gautam in a still from ‘Article 370’ | Photo Credit: Jio Studios/YouTube

The teaser of the upcoming political drama, Article 370, headlined by Yami Gautam, was released by the makers on Saturday. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film is set to release in theatres on February 23.

“Terrorism is a business in Kashmir. It has nothing to do with Freedom but everything to do with money,” says Yami’s character as she adds that revoking the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 is crucial to battle corruption. The film promises an intense narrative that is inspired by the Government of India’s of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 6, 2019. The move bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Yami Gautam Dhar: ‘The trust the audience has started to develop in me, I really want to maintain that’

Yami, known for films such as BadlapurUri: The Surgical StrikeBalaA Thursday and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, plays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie.

The cast of Article 370 also features Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar and Irawati Harshe Mayadev.

With music scored by Shashwat Sachdev, the film has cinematography by Siddharth Vasani and editing by Shivkumar V Panicker. Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

