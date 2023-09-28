HamberMenu
‘Argylle’ trailer: Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and more star in Apple’s globe-trotting actioner

Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson also star in the film

September 28, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in a still from ‘Argylle’

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in a still from ‘Argylle’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer of the upcoming spy drama Argylle. Written by Jason Fuchs and directed by Kingsman trilogy director Matthew Vaughn, the film stars an ensemble cast including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Coming to Apple TV+: ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, ‘Fingernails’, ‘The Enfield Poltergeist’, and more

The trailer introduces us to writer Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), who rises to fame after the release of her Argylle series, a story about a fictional superspy (Cavill) that is too similar in truth that she has real-life spies chasing her down.

“Bryce Dallas Howard is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books — which centre on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past,” reads the plot description.

Produced by Cloudy Productions, Adam Bohling, David Reid, and Fuchs, Argylle is set to release in theatres on February 2, 2024 before a streaming release on Apple TV+.

