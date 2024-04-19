GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple TV+ sets premiere date for Rashida Jones’ dark comedy series ‘Sunny’

Created by Katie Robbins and directed by Lucy Tcherniak, the series also stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, Annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura

April 19, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rashida Jones in a still from ‘Sunny’

Rashida Jones in a still from ‘Sunny’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

We had previously reported that multi-hyphenate Rashida Jones will star in and produce a dark comedy for Apple TV+ and A24 titled Sunny. Today, the makers announced that the 10-episode half-hour drama will premiere on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes on July 10, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through September 4.

Created by Katie Robbins and directed by Lucy Tcherniak, the series follows Suzie (Jones), an American woman in Japan, who is reeling out from the shock of the mysterious disappearance of her husband and son in a plane crash.

Apple TV+ renews ‘For All Mankind’ for season five, announces new spinoff series ‘Star City’

“As ‘consolation’ she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed,” reads the plotline of the series.

A still from ‘Sunny’

A still from ‘Sunny’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Also written by Robbins, the series is based on the book “Dark Manual” by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan. The cast of the series also features Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, Annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura in pivotal roles.

Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to lead Apple TV+ series ‘Down Cemetery Road’

Robbins and Jones also executive produce Sunny, which is produced by A24 for Apple TV+. Notably, this is the second collaboration for Apple, A24 and Jones after Sofia Coppola’s acclaimed film On the Rocks. Jones also recently starred in Apple’s global hit series Silo.

