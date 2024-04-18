Apple TV+ renews ‘For All Mankind’ for season five, announces new spinoff series ‘Star City’

April 18, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Apple TV+ announced that its hit, award-winning space drama series For All Mankind has landed a renewal for season five. Additionally, Apple TV+ and For All Mankind creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi will expand the For All Mankind universe with a brand-new spinoff series, Star City, which will be showrun by Nedivi and Wolpert. Both series are produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

“Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of For All Mankind,’ said executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. “The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony.”

The duo added, “Star City is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race - when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.”

Star City is created by Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, and Ronald D. Moore. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Davis of Tall Ship Productions. For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein and Kira Snyder.

The latest season for For All Mankind rocketed the series into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards. All four seasons of For All Mankind are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.