Anushka Shetty and Krish Jagarlamudi team up again for ‘Ghaati’

The film is backed by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments, and reunites Anushka and Krish after ‘Vedam’ (2010)

March 20, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first-look poster of ‘Ghaati’.

The first-look poster of ‘Ghaati’. | Photo Credit: primevideoin/Instagram

Anushka Shetty has joined hands with director Krish Jagarlamudi for her next project. The two had worked together in Vedam (2010). The new film’s title is Ghaati.

The makers released the film’s first-look poster, in which Anushka is seen walking in a saree with her faced covered with a shawl. The film was announced at Amazon Prime Video’s content showcase event #AreYouReady on March 19, 2024.

ALSO READ:‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ movie review: Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty shoulder a simple urban romance with fun moments

Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Krish and Burra Sai Madhav have written the film. Vamshi Krishna Reddy, and Rajiv Reddy are producing the film under the banners UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments respectively. Anushka was last seen in Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty.

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

