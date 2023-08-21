HamberMenu
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ closes Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal, the film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption

August 21, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

ANI
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap with actors Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Jeniffer Piccinato at the screening of their film ‘Kennedy’ at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap with actors Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Jeniffer Piccinato at the screening of their film ‘Kennedy’ at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: -PTI

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedycontinues to captivate hearts and minds after having first made its World Premiere at Cannes. It left the audience mesmerized at the closing ceremony of the 14th edition of The International Film Festival of Melbourne on August 20.

The closing ceremony on Sunday night was a star-studded extravaganza, as the Indian and Australian crowd gathered to witness the culmination of this cinematic celebration.

At the closing night, Sunny Leone said, “First of all I’m grateful to be here. It really means a lot when we can present films to every community and Melbourne is one very important stop for us for Kennedy. And we are so proud to be part of IFFM and for creating this platform.”

Earlier, Kashyap had said, “I am delighted that Kennedyis the closing film at IFFM. It’s the first Indian film festival we are playing in the world, and I am excited to know the response of the audience. I will be there to attend the same and gauge the response, and am sure that they’ll like the film, like the global audience who’s seen the film till now.”

Helmed by Kashyap Kennedy stars Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 was one of the biggest ones yet having hosted some of the biggest names from Indian cinema including Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, Prithvi Konanur, the team of Sita Ramam, and Karan Johar to name a few. The festival this year screened over 100 films across 22 languages and introduced many unique stories and talents to the Australian audiences.

