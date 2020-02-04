Movies

Anurag Kashyap refuses to fly IndiGo in support of Kunal Kamra

Director Anurag Kashyap

Director Anurag Kashyap   | Photo Credit: Christopher Katsarov

The comedian was banned from four airlines including IndiGo, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet, after his encounter with Arnab Goswami

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lent support to comedian Kunal Kamra by not flying in IndiGo Airlines. He chose Vistara instead.

“No @IndiGo6E.. on @airvistara .. in solidarity with @kunalkamra88,” Kashyap tweeted on Monday.

Kashyap came out in support of Kamra after the latter was banned from four airlines including IndiGo, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet. Kamra was banned after his in-flight encounter with news anchor Arnab Goswami during an IndiGo flight a few dats ago.

During the flight, Kamra had approached Goswami and unleashed a barrage of questions on him, over the latter’s coverage of national affairs and the suicide of Rohith Vemula in particular, on his new channel. Vemula was a Dalit activist and scholar at the Hyderabad University.

After Kamra’s diatribe against Arnab, IndiGo banned the comedian from flying for six months.

In an interview, Kashyap, who was in Kolkata for an event on Monday, spoke about his decision to boycott IndiGo.

“I was booked on IndiGo by the organisers. After Kamra was banned, I told the organisers I will not fly IndiGo. I told them I will not fly this airline because I thought the ban was very unreasonable. My thing is: there is nothing I can do about it. It does not make much of a difference. But as I wanted to register my dissent, I thought that I would not fly IndiGo. I want to fly Vistara. The IndiGo flight was on Monday afternoon and the Vistara flight was in the morning. They (the organisers) informed (me) that to fly Vistara, you have to wake up at 4am. I said, ‘I will wake up at 4am, but I will not fly IndiGo’,” Kashyap explained.

