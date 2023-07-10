HamberMenu
‘Antony’: First look of Joju George’s film with Joshiy out

The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vijayaraghavan, and Asha Sharath

July 10, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Joju George and Joshiy from the sets of ‘Antony’

Joju George and Joshiy from the sets of ‘Antony’ | Photo Credit: @jojugeorgeactorofficial/Instagram

We had earlier reported that actor Joju George and director Joshiy are teaming up for a Malayalam film called Antony. The film’s first look poster was unveiled by the makers on Sunday.

The poster features Joju with a cigarette between his lips, and Kalyani Priyadarshan wearing a sports jersey.

Antony also stars Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vijayaraghavan, and Asha Sharath. Notably, this marks a reunion for Joju, Joshiy, Chemban, and Nyla after their 2019 film Porinju Mariam Jose.

Written by Rajesh Varma, the film has cinematography by Renadive, editing by Shyam Sasidharan, and music scored by Jakes Bejoy.

Produced by Einstin Zac Paul under his Einstin Media banner, the film is set to be distributed by Joju’s Appu Pathu Pappu banner.

