Joju George’s next with filmmaker Joshiy titled ‘Antony’

The ‘Porinju Mariam Jose’ team — Joju, Joshiy, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha — are reuniting in ‘Antony’

April 14, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Title look poster  of ‘Antony’

Title look poster  of ‘Antony’ | Photo Credit: Joju George/Facebook

Actor Joju George’s upcoming Malayalam film with filmmaker Joshiy is titled Antony. The makers announced the same with a title-look poster of the film that features the silhouette of a girl in front of a lion’s picture.

Antony also stars Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Notably, this marks a reunion for Joju, Joshiy, Chemban, and Nyla after their 2019 film Porinju Mariam Jose.

Written by Rajesh Varma, the film has cinematography by Renadive, editing by Shyam Sasidharan, and music scored by Jakes Bejoy.

Produced by Einstin Zac Paul under his Einstin Media banner, the film is set to be distributed by Joju’s Appu Pathu Pappu banner.

