Anthony Hopkins to play composer George Frideric Handel in ‘The King of Covent Garden’

The film, set for a late fall 2025 release, is directed by Andrew Levitas from Tim Slover’s script

May 03, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anthony Hopkins.

Anthony Hopkins. | Photo Credit: anthonyhopkins/Instagram

Anthony Hopkins, the two-time Oscar winner, is set to star as baroque composer George Frideric Handel in the upcoming film The King of Covent Garden. The film is set for a late fall 2025 release.

Official description of the film reads, “the film is a powerfully majestic celebration of genius breaking all the rules to create an anthem inspiring the popular imagination of global audiences.” Andrew Levitas will direct the film from Tim Slover’s script.

Dan Lupovitz and Kevan Van Thompson are the producers while mezzo-soparno Katherine Jenkins and Peter Touche are the executive producers. “The storytelling is hinged upon an unlikely pair, who meet each other at their lowest points, and together create a magnificent never-heard-before ‘sound for the people’: the groundbreaking masterpiece Messiah, the annual global bestseller for close to 300 years,” Levitas told Deadline.

“Tim Slover’s writing is populated by passionate, real-life experience in all its color and dirt, creating a riveting human story with surprising contemporary relevancy, universal human connectivity, and spiritual uplift,” he added.

