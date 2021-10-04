Movies

‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’ song released: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s swansong for Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Annaatthe’

‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’, the first single from Superstar Rajinikanth’s forthcoming Annaatthe was released by the makers on Monday, leaving fans of the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam in a state of joy and sadness, for it marks his final song in films.

Following the song’s release, actor Rajinikanth posted an emotional note remembering SPB, whose first death anniversary was observed only recently. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth said, “For 45 years, SPB’s voice gave life to my characters. Not in my wildest dreams did I think that the song he sang for Annaatthe would be his last. My dear SPB lives on through his voice (sic).”

Written by Viveka, the song is a peppy number and is reported to be Rajinikanth’s introduction song in the film that has music by D Imman. Directed by Siva, known for his family entertainers, Annaatthe too is tipped to be a family drama. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film stars an ensemble including names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.

Annaatthe will hit screens on Deepavali this year.


