Angelina Jolie and BBC launch new show to help children identify fake news

Angelina Jolie and the BBC have teamed up to create a show that will help young kids spot fake news.

According to Variety, the actor will executive produce BBC My World, a show that will delvo into the stories behind the news, and most importantly, educate kids over the age of 13 with information that will encourage them to make up their own minds on international issues. Young viewers will be given tools to stop the spreading of fake news, navigate misinformation on social media, and distinguish quality. The show will be helped by the reporting of the BBC World Service, and is a co-production with Jolie and Microsoft Education.

Said Angelina Jolie in a prepared statement, “As a parent, I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other. I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world.”

The program will be broadcast on BBC World News, each Sunday at 11:30 a.m. eastern, and the content will be shared with BBC’s 42 different language services, reported Variety. BBC My World will also be available on a YouTube channel and the BBC iPlayer in the UK.