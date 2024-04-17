GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

The award ceremony is set to be held on April 24 at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Vile Parle

April 17, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

ANI
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the prestigious third Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award for his remarkable dedication to the nation, its people, and society, the Mangeshkar family announced on Tuesday.

Previous recipients of this esteemed award include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and popular singer Asha Bhosale.

Established by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan in memory of the late Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on February 6, 2022, the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award was also conferred on several other personalities for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

Fake news: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his ill health

The Pratishthan decided to honour several others with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award: music director AR Rahman and veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf for music; Padmini Kolhapure for films; singer Roopkumar Rathod for Indian music; actor Atul Parchure for Marathi theatre; and retired teacher and author Manjiri Phadke for literature. Additionally, actor, producer, and director Randeep Hooda received a special award for his contributions to cinema.

The Marathi play Galib will receive the Mohan Wagh Award for best drama. The Deepstambh Foundation’s Manobal project, which provides residential training to persons with disabilities, orphans, and economically disadvantaged students, will be recognized for its outstanding social service.

Addressing the press during the award announcement, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar said that over the past 34 years, 212 eminent personalities from diverse fields have been honored. Singer Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath’s son Aadinath Mangeshkar, and other dignitaries attended the event.

The award recipients will be honored on April 24 at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Vile Parle.

