GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fake news: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his ill health

Several reports claimed the megastar had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery in Mumbai on Friday morning

March 16, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

PTI
Thane: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan during the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) final cricket match between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata, in Thane, Friday, March 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_15_2024_000356B)

Thane: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan during the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) final cricket match between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata, in Thane, Friday, March 15, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_15_2024_000356B)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday dismissed reports of ill health as "fake news", putting an end to rumours about his hospitalisation.

Social media platforms were flooded earlier in the day with worried fans enquiring about Bachchan's health after several reports claimed the megastar had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ makers reveal Prabhas’ character name in new poster

In the evening, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were photographed at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane attending the final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata, hours after reports of his hospital visit surfaced.

In a video, circulating on social media, Bachchan is seen exiting the stadium when someone from the crowd asks him about his health. The actor is initially seen gesturing with his hands that everything is fine.

The person then asked him, "How are you? All fine? to which Bachchan said, "Fake news." The reports started in the afternoon with some saying he had gone to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a routine check. Others said he was hospitalised for an angioplasty -- a balloon procedure to open up blocked arteries and blood vessels -- to remove a blockage in his leg. And there were some who reported he had an angioplasty for a blocked artery.

However, there was no confirmation from either the hospital or his office for much of the day.

And though the reports could not be independently verified, #Amitabh Bachchan and #Kokilaben Hospital were top trends on X.

Akon, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth at Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding bash

Among those who wrote were Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. “Praying for Amitabh Bachchan’s speedy recovery. #AmitabhBachchan,” he posted on X.

Scores of others wrote wishing him to get well soon and that they were praying for his good health.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a cameo appearance in Tiger Shroff’s “Ganapath”. His upcoming films include Deepika Padukone and Prabhas-starrer “Kalki AD 2898”. He will also be seen alongside Rajinikanth in the Tamil film “Vettaiyan”.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.