Amazon Prime new arrivals this week: ‘Motherless Brooklyn’, ‘Ramy’ Season 2

Edward Norton’s adaptation of crime and mystery novel Motherless Brooklyn comes to the platform this week. The film stars Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe, and is based on author Jonathan Lethem’s 1999 novel by the same name. The story chronicles the life of an outlandish detective Lionel post his friend’s death.

A new season of Ramy arrives, as renowned comedian Ramy Youssef brings an all-new season of the award-winning series filled with dark humour at its best. For kids, the immersive animated musical Amazon Original Series Pete The Cat also comes to the streaming site.

Highlights of the week

Motherless Brooklyn – June 26

Motherless Brooklyn is a 2019 American neo-noir crime film written, produced and directed by Edward Norton, based on the 1999 novel of the same name by Jonathan Lethem. In 1950s New York, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend.

Ramy Season 2 – June 25

Ramy is an American comedy-drama series which revolves around Ramy, a son of Egyptian migrants in New Jersey who begins a spiritual journey, divided between his community, God, and friends who see endless possibilities.

Pete The Cat S2A (Kids) – June 26

Based on best-selling children's books by author James Dean, ‘Pete the Cat’ is a fun, musically driven series about exploring your world and trying new things; pushing the boundaries while being smart, accepting, and optimistic.

Coming soon

Sufiyum Sujatayam —July 3

Sujata is in love with her neighbor, a Sufi priest, but her father gets her married off to a well-do-to NRI, in Dubai. Ten years have passed since and she thinks that she’s left that love in her past, until one day, she gets a call. Her husband Rajeev decides to bring her back to the village. What follows, forms the crux of the Malayalam musical romance.