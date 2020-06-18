Amazon Prime new arrivals: ‘Penguin’, ‘7500’ and ‘Bad Boys For Life’

This week, Amazon Prime Video premieres the eagerly-awaited Tamil film, Penguin on June 19. Directed by debutante Eashvar Karthic and produced by Karthik Subbaraj, Stone Bench productions and Passion Studios, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The film is a spine-chilling tale of a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous mission to unravel the mystery to save her loved ones.

Other highlights include Amazon Original 7500, a thriller featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 7500 is the story of a pilot (played by Joseph) who fights to maintain control of his airliner as terrorists storm the cockpit. The film will digitally premiere on June 19 as well.

On June 20, Bad Boys For Life, which carries forward the legacy of the Bad Boys franchise arrives in English as well as in regional languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. There is also Marathi film Prawaas directed by Shashank Udapurkar, and The Good Liar starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, and Jim Carter

Penguin (Tamil & Telugu) - June 19

Rhythm, leading a happy life and about to have her second child, is traumatized by the nightmares in which she sees an ‘umbrella man’ harming her lost son. She sets off on a dangerous journey, along with her trained dog, to unravel the secrets behind the nightmares and to protect her loved ones.

7500 – June 19

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s recently released film, 7500 is a story of a pilot who fights to maintain control of his airliner as terrorists storm the cockpit. Air hostesses Laura and Suzy welcome their passengers aboard flight 7500 from LA to Tokyo. Things take a turn for the worse when a supernatural force begins killing the people on board one by one.

The Good Liar - June 19

Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. However, this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.

Prawaas (Marathi) - June 20

Prawaas is the journey of an elderly couple Abhijat Inamdar (Ashok Saraf) and Lata Inamdar (Padmini Kolhapure). Every person has a certain time to live in this world and it is important to understand how one lives his life.

Bad Boys For Life (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) - June 21

Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett must face off against a mother-and-son pair of drug lords who wreak vengeful havoc on their city.

LOL: Last One Laughing (Season 1) - June 19

Eugenio Derbez pits ten of the best comedians in Mexico against each other in this celebrity showdown. As the clock counts down in this six-hour competition, their objective is to eliminate others from the house by making each other laugh. The last comedian, who stays in the house, without laughing, wins the grand prize of one million pesos.