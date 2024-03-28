GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ trailer: Diljit Dosanjh becomes the ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the biopic of the slain Punjabi folk singer is slated to premiere on Netflix on April 12

March 28, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

The trailer for Imtiaz Ali’s new musical, Amar Singh Chamkila, was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. Set in Punjab in the turbulent 80s, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh as legendary folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti Chopra essays Chamkila’s wife and musical partner Amarjot.

Ali’s film charts the rise of Chamkila, regarded as the ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’, as he navigates success and cynicism, idolatry and infamy. From a humble mill worker, he rises to become the voice of Punjab’s masses, becoming the highest-selling recording artist of the state. “Other artists are great, but you’re our own,” his fans declare.

Chamkila — an immensely popular singer-songwriter and live performer noted for his frank and bawdy lyrics — was slain, along with Amarjot, by unidentified gunmen in Mehsampur in Punjab in 1988. His death at the age of 27 has remained a subject of great mystery and speculation in Punjab. It was alleged, though not proved, that he was killed by Sikh separatists.

Talking about the film, Imtiaz Ali said in a statement, “Stories of young musicians that challenge the norms of society, who see unprecedented success and then have violent ends is unfortunately a worldwide phenomenon. The life and times of Chamkila raised important questions for society but ultimately it is a celebration of the life of an artist, the story of a musician who could never give up his first love - music.”

AR Rahman has composed the music for Amar Singh Chamkila with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on April 12.

