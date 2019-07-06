‘I wanted to quit the film industry before Aadai,’ says Amala Paul

If not for Aadai, actor Amala Paul’s career in Tamil films would already have been consigned to the history books.

The actor, 27, revealed this at the audio launch of her upcoming film, Aadai, whose teaser, which released last month, received an overwhelming response particularly due to a controversial clothless scene featuring the Deiva Thirumagal star.

“I was telling my manager that I wanted to quit the industry because the synopsis I was receiving from filmmakers all felt like a lie. Yes, they were heroine-centric... but the concepts were simple. Like a rape victim, her struggling against the odds and gaining revenge, or a wife who supports her husband endlessly, or a sacrificial mother. I had no interest to be a part of these lies,” she said.

That’s when she received Aadai’s one-page synopsis. “I was shocked when I read it. I was wondering if it was in Tamil or Hindi or English. I was even more shocked that there was a producer who had committed to invest in this film,” Amala said. But when director Rathna Kumar approached her to narrate the entire film, she didn’t trust it to be an original script. “I asked him if it was a remake of an English film,” the actor said, laughing.

On the scene in which she’s completely naked, she said that the producer had spoken to her about a special costume to wear while filming. “I asked him to not worry about it.” Still, when the day arrived, she was nervous. “It is only when I reached that point, I was feeling stressed. I was anxious to know about what is happening on the sets, who were all going to be there, and if there was security,” she said.

“There were only 15 people on the sets. I wouldn't have done the scene if I didn’t trust the crew,” she added. The actor also hit back at critics of the teaser stating, “There will always be people who will judge the film before watching it. We can't do anything about it. It was an honest attempt. It is a true film, and each film has its own destiny. So, who cares [about the comments]?” Amala concluded.