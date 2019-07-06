‘Aadai’ trailer is Amala Paul at her deranged, manic best

The trailer for Amala Paul’s next film Aadai was launched on Saturday afternoon to much fanfare, after the earlier teaser and first look of the film had already gone viral.

Now, the trailer features her in three different avatars — or aadais — if you will. One sees her draped in a red wedding saree and jewellery clutching a broom and gun in either hand, while the other two looks are seemingly inspired from The Dark Knight‘s Joker which was played by Heath Ledger (the nurse costume with a chainsaw) and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. Cosplaying much?

There is a reference to the concept of an aadai right from the beginning of the trailer when Amala asks her friends during a night of heavy partying and drinking, “Are we humans born wearing a dress? So if we remove what we are wearing, the body becomes... the actual birthday dress!”

It seems that these prophetic lines alludes to the earlier teaser that featured startling visuals of Amala in a shocked state, waking up completely naked inside an office, leaving the plot of the movie upto interpretation.

The three ‘As’ in the title Aadai are also shown to be standing for Arrogant, Audacious and Artistic —used to describe Kamini, Amala Paul's character in the movie, who comes across as an impulsive party animal whose actions result in dire consequences.

The film is set to release on July 19 and is directed by Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame. It was recently certified ‘A’. The cinematography is by Vijay Karthik Kannan, while the music is composed by singer Pradeep Kumar’s band Oorga.

Clearly, the movie will show more controversial visuals, something which filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also said when he launched the trailer online posting, “So proud to be releasing the trailer of Aadai. Makes me want to watch the film and more than that waiting to see the reaction of the purists. All the best team Aadai.”