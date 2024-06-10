GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amal Neerad’s film with Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban titled ‘Bougainvillea’; first-look poster out

‘Bougainvillea’ also stars Jyothirmayi, Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda

Published - June 10, 2024 04:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Bougainvillea’

First look of ‘Bougainvillea’ | Photo Credit: @amalneerad_official/Instagram

We had previously reported that Fahadh Faasil is set to reunite with filmmaker Amal Neerad after Varathan (2018), and Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014) in a film co-starring Kunchacko Boban. It’s now known that the film is titled Bougainvillea. The film’s first look poster was released by the makers on social media.

Bougainvillea also stars Jyothirmayi, Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda. The makers also released individual posters featuring the cast of the film.

The film marks the return of actor Jyothirmayi after a long hiatus. The crew list of Bougainvillea includes cinematographer Anend C. Chandran, music composer Sushin Shyam and editor Vivek Harshan. More details on the film are expected to be announced soon.

