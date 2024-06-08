GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban to star in Amal Neerad’s film

The makers released the first-look posters of Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban from the yet-to-be-titled film

Updated - June 08, 2024 01:42 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 01:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first-look poster of Fahadh Faasil from the untitled film to be directed by Amal Neerad.

The first-look poster of Fahadh Faasil from the untitled film to be directed by Amal Neerad. | Photo Credit: amalneerad_official/Instagram

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is set to reunite with filmmaker Amal Neerad. Fahadh had played the lead in Amal Neerad’s Varathan (2018), and was part of the period drama Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014). For Fahadh’s 2020 film Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed, Amal Neerad had done the cinematography.

Where are the women in Malayalam cinema?

The yet-to-be-titled movie also stars seasoned actor Kunchacko Boban. The movie is set to be bankrolled by the director’s Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures.

Kunchacko Boban.

Kunchacko Boban. | Photo Credit: amalneerad_official/Instagram

The makers announced the casting with the first-look posters of the actors. Both Fahadh and Kunchacko Boban are seen in a stylish black attire with a gun against a red backdrop, hinting at an action drama.

Watch | The young and vibrant world of Malayalam cinema

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Aavesham, the blockbuster film directed by Jithu Madhavan. Kunchacko Boban recently starred as the lead in Tinu Pappachan’s Chaveer.

ALSO READ:‘Little Hearts’ movie review: A below par, half-baked effort at being progressive

Amal Neerad’s last directorial is Bheeshma Parvam. The gangster film with an ensemble cast led by Mammootty, was a huge hit at the box office.

