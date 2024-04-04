GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

All about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’

A collection of stories on director Blessy’s survival drama ‘Aadujeevitham’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, which released last week to critical and commercial acclaim

April 04, 2024 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prithviraj Sukumaran in ‘Aadujeevitham’

Prithviraj Sukumaran in ‘Aadujeevitham’

Aadujeevitham, director Blessy’s magnum opus, which released worldwide on 28 March 2024, is the latest in a string of films that explores the lives of Keralites living in different parts of the globe. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead as Najeeb as well as Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean-Louis, Aadujeevitham is based on the eponymous book by Benyamin, and tells the story of a Malayali who goes to Saudi Arabia and gets trapped in slavery. His travails as he struggles to hold on to life and sanity is the story of Aadujeevitham.

‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’ movie review: Prithviraj’s performance drives a survival drama that borders on monotony

The film has already become of the highest-grossing south Indian films of the year, and Prithviraj’s performance is being hailed as his career-best. Aadujeevitham continues to do well at the box-office along with the other big Malayalam hit of the year Manjummel Boys.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Malayalam cinema / Tamil cinema / entertainment (general) / arts, culture and entertainment / books and literature

Collection - 5 stories

Prithviraj in Aadujeevitham
Movies
Malayalam films in the past have explored many aspects of the lives of Keralites in West Asia
Saraswathy Nagarajan
Prithiviraj in the film
Movies
‘Aadujeevitham’ costume designer Stephy Zaviour terms being part of the film a once-in-a-lifetime experience
Shilpa Nair Anand
Suhail Wafy, who translated Benyamin’s Aadujeevitham into Arabic.
Kerala
Arab world welcomed Aadujeevitham, says Arabic translator
Abdul Latheef Naha
Amala Paul with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film
Movies
Amala Paul is ‘super grateful’ for ‘Aadujeevitham’
Shilpa Nair Anand
Prithviraj in ‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’
Movies
‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’ movie review: Prithviraj’s performance drives a survival drama that borders on monotony
S.R. Praveen

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.