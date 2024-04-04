All about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’

April 04, 2024 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

Aadujeevitham, director Blessy’s magnum opus, which released worldwide on 28 March 2024, is the latest in a string of films that explores the lives of Keralites living in different parts of the globe. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead as Najeeb as well as Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean-Louis, Aadujeevitham is based on the eponymous book by Benyamin, and tells the story of a Malayali who goes to Saudi Arabia and gets trapped in slavery. His travails as he struggles to hold on to life and sanity is the story of Aadujeevitham.

The film has already become of the highest-grossing south Indian films of the year, and Prithviraj’s performance is being hailed as his career-best. Aadujeevitham continues to do well at the box-office along with the other big Malayalam hit of the year Manjummel Boys.