GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Alfonso Cuarón meets Kamal Haasan; photo from the meet go viral

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who is currently working with Kamal in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film ‘Thug Life’ was also at the meeting.

April 13, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alfonso Cuarón and Kamal Haasan

Alfonso Cuarón and Kamal Haasan

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, whose accolades include five Academy Awards, seven BAFTA Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards, met Kamal Haasan at the Indian actor’s Raaj Kamal Film International office.

Alfonso Cuarón and Chaitanya Tamhane discuss ‘The Disciple’

While the reason for the meet has not been revealed and official photos from the meet-up have not made their way online, an Instagram story with a photo of both the veterans have been making the rounds online and had gone viral in no time.

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who is currently working with Kamal in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Thug Life was also at the meeting. He also shared a photo of him with the Gravity filmmaker as an Instagram story.

Alfonso Cuarón and Ravi K Chandran

Alfonso Cuarón and Ravi K Chandran | Photo Credit: @dop007/Instagram

Alfonso Cuarón is known for helming films like Harry Potterand the Prisoner of Azkaban, Children of Men, Gravity and Roma with the latter two winning him Academy Awards for Best Director.

Watch | Kamal Haasan: ‘CAA is an attack on the constitution’

Meanwhile, Kamal will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 which is slated to release in June. He’s also doing a cameo in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD which stars Prabhas in the lead role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Next year, Thug Life, the film which reunites the actor with his Nayagan director Mani Ratnam, will be out.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.