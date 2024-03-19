GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alessandro Nivola boards cast of Pedro Almodovar’s ‘The Room Next Door’

Nivola joins Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro in the project, which will be Almodovar's first English film

March 19, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

PTI
Allesandro Nivola.

Allesandro Nivola. | Photo Credit: Allesandro Nivola/Instagram.

Actor Alessandro Nivola is the latest addition to the cast of Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar's upcoming film The Room Next Door. Nivola joins Oscar winner Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro in the project, which will be Almodovar's first English language film, reported Deadline.

Julianne Moore to star in Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘The Room Next Door’

The Room Next Door, which was recently acquired by Sony Pictures Classics, is described as a complex story of a flawed mother and her daughter, separated by a massive misunderstanding.

"At the heart of this conflict, Ingrid (Moore), a friend of Martha’s (Swinton) mother, becomes a witness to each person’s pain and bitterness. Martha is a war reporter, Ingrid is an autofiction novelist," as per the official plotline.

The film addresses the limitless cruelty of wars and highlights the unique approaches of the two writers to depict reality. The Room Next Door is Almodovar's first feature film since 2021’s Parallel Mothers, which premiered in Venice.

ALSO READ:Netflix unveils ‘Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver’ trailer

One of the most celebrated international directors, Almodovar has previously directed films such as Talk to Her, The Skin I Live In, Pain and Glory, Volver and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Nivola is best known for movies such as Face/Off, Jurassic Park III, Goal!, A Most Violent Year and Disobedience. He will be next seen in Apple TV+ limited series The Big Cigar and Aaron Taylor Johnson-starrer Kraven the Hunter.

