Netflix unveils ‘Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver’ trailer

The Zack Snyder-directed movie premieres on Netflix on April 19

March 19, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Rebel Moon: Part Two Scargiver’.

A still from ‘Rebel Moon: Part Two Scargiver’. | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix unveiled the trailer of Rebel Moon: Part Two —The Scargiver, continuing the saga of Kora and the rebels against the Motherworld, this time on their homeland, Veldt. The Zack Snyder-directed spectacle promises yet another riveting visual spectacle.

‘Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire’ movie review: Zack Snyder’s space opera riddled with sci-fi déjà vu and outright cliché

Picking up the trail from Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, the second instalment propels Kora and the rebels to Veldt, where the looming shadow of the Motherworld still threatens their every move. The movie will premiere on Netflix on April 19.

“Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld”, reads the official description of the movie.

ALSO READ:Zack Snyder interview: On ‘Rebel Moon’ and making his own Elektra Natchios project

“On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made,” says he official logline of the film.

English cinema / World cinema

