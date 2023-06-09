Alan Ritchson, Adam Shankman team up for ‘The Man with the Bag’

June 09, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Alan Ritchson, the star of Reacher, is set to feature in The Man with a Bag. Touted to be a holiday family comedy, the film is directed by Adam Shankman for Amazon Studios. Allan Rice of Stuck in the Middle fame has written the script of the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in the film, the Santa turns to his naughty list to get help when his bag of gifts gets stolen. He enlists expert Vance (Ritchson), a charming thief fresh out of prison who is trying to go straight, while attempting to spend a normal crime-free Christmas with his family. The thief, with the help of his daughter and a group of misfit elves, then must pull off the greatest heist of his life to save Christmas.

Ritchson’s Reacher is one of Prime Video’s most binged original series ever. He is co-producing The Man with a Bag along with Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman and Dan Spilo. Ritchson stars in Fast X, the film currently running in theatres. Shankman recently made Disenchanted, the Disney+ feature starring Amy Adams.