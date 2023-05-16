HamberMenu
Al Pacino, Viggo Mortensen and John Travolta to lead JFK movie 'Assassination'

Veteran actor Al Pacino will be one of the main highlights of David Mamet’s ‘Assassination’, a film on former US president John F Kennedy’s murder

May 16, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

PTI
Al Pacino

Al Pacino | Photo Credit: AP

Veteran actor Al Pacino, Hollywood stars Viggo Mortensen and John Travolta will feature in filmmaker-playwright David Mamet's Assassination, a film about the murder of former US president John F Kennedy.

Actors Shia LaBeouf, Rebecca Pidgeon and Golden Globe nominated singer Courtney Love will also star in the movie, which studio Arclight is launching for the Cannes market, reported Deadline.

Assassination will retell the fateful murder of Kennedy from the mob’s point of view, reimagining his death as a hit ordered by Chicago mob kingpin Sam Giancana as payback for JFK’s attempt to undermine the mob after they helped get him elected.

Mamet, known for directing movies such as Homicide, Oleanna and The Spanish Prisoner, has co-written the new film's script with Nicholas Celozzi, who will also produce the project along with Corey Large. The movie will start production in Vancouver, Canada, in September.

