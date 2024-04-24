GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Al Pacino and Dan Stevens to star in upcoming exorcism horror, ‘The Ritual’

The film is inspired by case of Emma Schmidt, one of the most thoroughly documented exorcisms in American history

April 24, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Al Pacino and Dan Stevens

Al Pacino and Dan Stevens have signed on to star in The Ritual, a upcoming exorcism horror film helmed by director David Midell. Penned by Midell and Enrico Natale, the film is produced by Andrew Stevens, Mitchell Welch, and Natale, with Ashley Greene and Abigail Cowen also joining the cast.

‘The First Omen’ movie review: This deliciously scary prequel is a franchise reviver

Inspired by true events, The Ritual follows the journey of two priests grappling with their faith and past traumas. Stevens portrays a priest questioning his beliefs, while Pacino takes on the role of one haunted by his history. Together, they confront the challenges of performing exorcisms to save a young woman from demonic possession, drawing parallels to the documented case of Emma Schmidt, one of the most thoroughly documented exorcisms in American history.

The industry stalwart Pacino, continues to stay busy with projects like the upcoming Johnny Depp-directed biopic, Modi. Meanwhile, Stevens has been making waves with roles in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empireand Abigail.

Al Pacino says Oscars producers asked him to omit reading Best Picture nominees

Director Midell, recognized for his previous work on The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, is collaborating once again with Natale, with whom he has garnered several accolades, including Independent Spirit Award nominations and a Gotham Award.

XYZ Films has secured global rights for the feature, aiming for a theatrical release in 2025, with plans to arrange international distribution at the Cannes market.

