Al Pacino to publish his memoir ‘Sonny Boy’ on October 8

March 12, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Hollywood legend Al Pacino says his upcoming memoir "Sonny Boy," set to hit the stands in the US on October 8, is a highly personal and revealing experience of what he has "seen and been through" in life.

Penguin Random House on Tuesday announced that the memoir on The Godfather star will be published in the US in hardcover, audio, and ebook.

“I wrote ‘Sonny Boy’ to express what I’ve seen and been through in my life. It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up,” Pacino said in a statement.

"My whole life has been a moonshot, and I’ve been a pretty lucky guy so far," Pacino added.

The book, according to the publishers, is the memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide.

"All the great roles, the essential collaborations, and the important relationships are given their full due, as is the vexed marriage between creativity and commerce at the highest levels," the official description of the book read.

Pacino, 83, made his debut as a leading man in 1971 with The Panic in Needle Park,and in just four years, he established himself as a great talent by starring in The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Serpico and Dog Day Afternoon.

The actor has been nominated for an Academy Award nine times and won the best actor Oscar for his role in Scent of a Woman. Pacino's other notable films include Scarface, The Godfather Part III, Carlito's Way, Heat, The Insider and Ocean's Thirteen.