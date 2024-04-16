GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Akshay Kumar to make Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

The film also stars Mohanlal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Nayanthara, Sarath Kumar, Brahmanandam, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi among others

April 16, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu

Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has joined the cast of Telugu star Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming pan-Indian action movie, Kannappa. The film, which also stars Mohanlal, Prabhas and Nayanthara, will mark Akshay’s debut in Telugu cinema.

According to a statement from the makers, Akshay is set to join the film’s shooting schedule in Hyderabad, “to capture crucial scenes, including a significant portion of the film’s climax.”

Speaking about Akshay’s casting, lead star Vishnu said in a statement, “It is thrilling to be shooting with Akshay Sir. We will kick off the film’s climax together. To have an actor of his mettle joining us is a huge honour. His addition makes Kannappa a truly Pan-Indian film.”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ movie review: Akshay and Tiger jest and joust in this loud and clear mass entertainer

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa features Vishnu as Bhakta Kannappa, an atheist and fearless warrior who became a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. A legendary figure in Telugu folklore, Kannappa became a devotee of lord Shiva and plucked out his eye as an offering to the Hindu deity.

A previously released first look of the film featured Vishnu as a bow-and-arrow-wielding man emerging out of a waterfall. Kannappa also stars Mohan Babu, Sarath Kumar, Brahmanandam, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi.

Produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film boasts an impressive line-up of technicians, including renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.