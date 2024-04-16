Akshay Kumar to make Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

April 16, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has joined the cast of Telugu star Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming pan-Indian action movie, Kannappa. The film, which also stars Mohanlal, Prabhas and Nayanthara, will mark Akshay’s debut in Telugu cinema.

According to a statement from the makers, Akshay is set to join the film’s shooting schedule in Hyderabad, “to capture crucial scenes, including a significant portion of the film’s climax.”

Speaking about Akshay’s casting, lead star Vishnu said in a statement, “It is thrilling to be shooting with Akshay Sir. We will kick off the film’s climax together. To have an actor of his mettle joining us is a huge honour. His addition makes Kannappa a truly Pan-Indian film.”

The #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚🏹 journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure! 🎬❤️@akshaykumar#akshaykumar… pic.twitter.com/o7lnOJP3BH — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) April 16, 2024

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa features Vishnu as Bhakta Kannappa, an atheist and fearless warrior who became a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. A legendary figure in Telugu folklore, Kannappa became a devotee of lord Shiva and plucked out his eye as an offering to the Hindu deity.

A previously released first look of the film featured Vishnu as a bow-and-arrow-wielding man emerging out of a waterfall. Kannappa also stars Mohan Babu, Sarath Kumar, Brahmanandam, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi.

Produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the film boasts an impressive line-up of technicians, including renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva.