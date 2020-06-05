Akshay Kumar part of Forbes Celebrity 100 list for 2020: ‘To be honest, there was no stopping me’

After several successful Bollywood hits last year with films like Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar has become the only Indian to feature in the list of highest-paid celebs in the world of Forbes 2020.

The actor is at No. 52 on the Celebrity 100 list, with pre-tax earnings of $48 million, which suggests he has overtaken Hollywood icons such as Brad Pitt, Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lopez to mention a few.

Media personality and reality show star Kylie Jenner tops the list for 2020 with earnings of $590 million.

“I just wanted to earn around 1 crore rupees, that’s it. But I’m a human being, and when I made my first, I thought, why can’t I make 100 crores. To be honest, there was no stopping me,” said Akshay Kumar, after the list was announced.

While locked down at home amidst the pandemic, Akshay is keeping himself busy by binge-watching TV shows and spending time with his family. The actor feels one has to change with time, “From screenplays and scripts to technology and the way of shooting and the audience. The zeros in my check have changed. Everything has changed.”

Forbes listing puts Akshay’s collaboration with the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for the actor’s forthcoming digital debut series The End, as one of the reasons for him being in the list of highest paid celebrities this year.

The actor however, has dropped down 19 positions from his last year’s ranking of 33 in the same Celebrity 100 list by Forbes. Akshay Kumar has films such as Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re lined up for release after the lockdown.