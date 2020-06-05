Entertainment

Not a billionaire, but Kylie Jenner is highest-paid celebrity on Forbes list

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner   | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Several sports stars, including Roger Federer and Lionel Messi, dominated the top 10

Kylie Jenner and Kanye West on Thursday topped the annual Forbes list of the highest paid celebrities, but sports stars, including Roger Federer and Lionel Messi, dominated the top 10.

Forbes estimated that Jenner earned $590 million in the last 12 months, mostly from the sale of a 51% stake in her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty in 2019.

Jenner, 22, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, made headlines a week ago when Forbes said that after reviewing data from the Coty sale, it no longer believed she was a billionaire as it had declared a year ago.

Jenner responded saying that the original Forbes estimate was based on “a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions.”

West, who is married to Kardashian, followed with an estimated $170 million in earnings, much of it from his deal with Adidas for his Yeezy sneaker brand.

West was also the top-earning musician, followed by Elton John who raked in most of his estimated $81 million from a lengthy farewell tour.

Forbes said the Celebrity Top 100 earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019, after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered stadiums and sports arenas.

Tennis champion Federer took third place with an estimated $106.3 million, mostly from endorsement deals with the likes of Japanese clothing company Uniqlo and watch maker Rolex. He was followed by soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

Forbes compiled the list by estimating pre-tax earnings from June 2019-June 2020, before deducting fees for managers, based on data from Nielsen, touring trade publication Pollstar, movie database IMDB, as well as interviews with industry experts and many of the celebrities themselves.

Newcomers this year included “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda ($45.5 million) and musician Billie Eilish ($53 million), who at age 18 was the youngest of the Celebrity 100.

Taylor Swift, who took the top spot a year ago, slid to 25th place after the conclusion of her “Reputation” world tour.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 2:02:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/not-a-billionaire-but-kylie-jenner-is-highest-paid-celebrity-on-forbes-list/article31755739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY