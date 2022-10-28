Ajith’s ‘Thunivu’ to release on Pongal 2023; will clash with Vijay’s ‘Varisu’

The Hindu Bureau October 28, 2022 13:12 IST

Producer Boney Kapoor announced the news on Twitter, also sharing that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies would be the film’s distributors in Tamil Nadu

Ajith in ‘Thunivu’

