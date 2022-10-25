Movies

Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ to hit screens for Pongal 2023

A Diwali special poster of ‘Varisu’

A Diwali special poster of ‘Varisu’ | Photo Credit: @SVC_official/Twitter

It’s official! Actor Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu will hit the screens during the festival of Pongal, the makers announced on Sunday on the occasion of Diwali. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is billed as a family drama-cum-action entertainer.

With a script written by Vamshi, Hari and Ahishor Solomon, the film has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. A host of actors including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, Srikanth, Shaam, and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan will be seen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their Sri Venkateshwara Creations production banner, the film has music by Thaman S, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by Praveen KL..

Varisu will now clash with Prabhas’ mythological film Adipurush at the box office. The Om Raut directorial is set for release on January 12, two days before the festival.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited film Thunivu is also aiming for a release during Pongal. An official announcement is awaited.


