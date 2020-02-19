Ajith suffers bike injury during shooting of ‘Valimai’, next schedule to resume in Hyderabad

Actor Ajith has been involved in a minor bike accident during the shooting of his next film Valimai in which he plays a cop. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth, who worked with the star earlier in Nerkonda Paarvai.

After two hits with Viswasam and NKP, Ajith began shooting for Valimai earlier this year. With fans eager to see him channel his real-life passion for superbikes on screen as well, the actor (like he’s done in previous films) agreed to a fast-paced routine on his bike, which unfortunately, went awry, resulting in a fall and injuries.

However, as per reports, the actor was quick to calm everyone on set, and after a short break, resumed the shooting to finish the schedule.

Ajith was taken to see the doctor from the sets and he is expected to take a breather from shooting for a few days, before joining the Valimai team in Hyderabad for the next schedule.

Fans on Twitter started trending the hashtag #GetWellsoonThala on Twitter, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Valimai stars Ajith and Huma Qureshi (who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Kaala). The rest of the cast is expected to be announced soon, with the film aiming for Diwali 2020 release.