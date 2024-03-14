GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ajith Kumar’s next titled ‘Good Bad Ugly’; to be directed by Adhik Ravichandran

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is aiming for a release during Pongal next year

March 14, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ajith Kumar; title-poster of ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Ajith Kumar; title-poster of ‘Good Bad Ugly’ | Photo Credit: @SureshChandraa/X

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently working on Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi, is teaming up with director Adhik Ravichandran for a film titled Good Bad Ugly, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is set to go on floors in June this year and is aiming for a release during Pongal next year.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner, Good Bad Ugly will have music composed by music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who is reuniting with Ajith after their 2014 film Veeram. Abinandhan Ramanujam serves as the cinematographer while Vijay Velukutty is on board as the editor.

Last seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu, Ajith is currently working on Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Best known for helming films like Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan and Bagheera, Adhik Ravichandran last directed Mark Antony, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah. Notably, Adhik played a pivotal role as an actor in Ajith’s 2019 film with H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.