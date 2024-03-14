Ajith Kumar’s next titled ‘Good Bad Ugly’; to be directed by Adhik Ravichandran

March 14, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently working on Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi, is teaming up with director Adhik Ravichandran for a film titled Good Bad Ugly, the makers announced on Thursday.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is set to go on floors in June this year and is aiming for a release during Pongal next year.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner, Good Bad Ugly will have music composed by music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who is reuniting with Ajith after their 2014 film Veeram. Abinandhan Ramanujam serves as the cinematographer while Vijay Velukutty is on board as the editor.

Last seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu, Ajith is currently working on Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Best known for helming films like Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan and Bagheera, Adhik Ravichandran last directed Mark Antony, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah. Notably, Adhik played a pivotal role as an actor in Ajith’s 2019 film with H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai.