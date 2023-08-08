HamberMenu
‘Adiye’ trailer: GV Prakash Kumar and Gouri Kishan team up for a multiversal love story

The film also stars Venkat Prabhu, Madumkesh and Mirchi Vijay

August 08, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Adiye’ 

Poster of ‘Adiye’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer of Thittam Irandu-fame director Vignesh Karthick’s new film Adiye is out. Starring GV Prakash Kumar and Gouri Kishan in the lead, the trailer gives us a glimpse of the lead character’s journey through parallel universes.

Also starring Venkat Prabhu, Madumkesh and Mirchi Vijay, Adiye is produced by Prabha Premkumar’s Maali & Manvi Movie Makers. With music by Justin Prabhakaran, the film’s cinematography is by Gokul Benoy while editing is handled by Muthayan U. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 25.

Watch the trailer here...

