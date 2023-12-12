HamberMenu
Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan team up for an action drama

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of cinematographer Shaneil Deo, who had previously worked with Adivi Sesh in films like ‘Kshanam’ and ‘Goodachari’

December 12, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shruti Haasan and Adivi Sesh

Shruti Haasan and Adivi Sesh | Photo Credit: @shrutzhaasanz and @adivisesh/Instagram

Actors Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan are joining hands for a new film. The untitled project will mark Adivi Sesh’s second Hindi film after 2022’s Major which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The new film said to be a “pan-India action drama”, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios and directed by Shaneil Deo. The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the cinematographer for several Telugu films including Kshanam and Goodachari which Adivi Sesh headlined.

“Every frame, dialogue and scene of the film is being shot separately in Hindi as well as in Telugu. It is being treated differently according to the cultural nuances of each language,” the makers confirmed in a statement.

The film is co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo also sharing story and screenplay credits. More details about the project are expected soon.

