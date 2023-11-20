HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘G2’: Banita Sandhu boards ‘Goodachari’ sequel starring Adivi Sesh

The actor said she is looking forward to working in her first pan-India film

November 20, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

PTI
Banita Sandhu

Banita Sandhu | Photo Credit: @banitasandhu/Instagram

Actor-model Banita Sandhu is set to star in G2, the sequel of the 2018 Telugu film Goodachari starring Adivi Sesh, the makers said on Monday.

ALSO READ
‘G2’: Adivi Sesh to star in ‘Goodachari’ sequel, motion poster out
ALSO READ
I wouldn’t want a Adithya Varma-Meera relationship in my life: Banita Sandhu

Sandhu, known for movies such as October and Sardar Udham, will star opposite Sesh in the upcoming action spy thriller to be directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. The actor said she is looking forward to working in her first pan-India film.

"It is a role unlike anything I've ever done before and I can't wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me," Sandhu said in a statement.

"I warmly welcome Banita to the G2 world. I look forward to an amazing collaboration," added Sesh. The shooting of G2 will begin soon.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.