‘Adipurush’ sets August 11, 2022 release date, clashes with ‘Raksha Bandhan’

The epic drama Adipurush will release on August 11, 2022, confirmed its makers.

Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the film which is an adaptation of the Ramayana, will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan have been cast as Sita and Ravana respectively. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

Meanwhile, Anand L Rai’s Raskha Bandhan film also stars Bhumi Pednekar alongside Akshay Kumar, and is billed as a comedy-drama.

Several Hindi film have announced theatrical release dates over the last couple of days, such as Prithviraj, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sooryavanshi, 83 and Shamshera among others.


