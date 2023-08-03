Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti’s next film ‘Superman of Malegaon’

August 03, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Actor Adarsh Gourav has been roped in for filmmaker Reema Kagti's next film, Superman of Malegaon.

The film will narrate the real-life story of the residents of Malegaon, near Nashik in Maharashtra, who make spoofs of Bollywood films to huge success. The comedy-drama is based on the life of no-budget filmmaker Sheikh Nasir, who featured in the acclaimed 2012 documentary Supermen of Malegaon.

Gourav, who shot to fame with The White Tiger, said he instantly gave his nod for Superman of Malegaon as he found the story intriguing.

“When Reema told me about Malegaon, I knew I was going to say yes to the film. I have heard about the Malegaon film industry before and it is quite intriguing how they make a movie or even finance it.

"They are a different world in itself. It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100 percent business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves,” the actor said in a statement.

Gourav has wrapped up the shooting of Superman of Malegaon, which also features Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora among others.

In addition to this film, Gourav will next be seen in Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs. He will also feature in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s home production Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.